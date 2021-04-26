EC Officers Should Be Booked for Murder: Madras HC Slams ECI

"Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees,” Chief Justice Banerjee told the EC.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states that went to polls on 6 April this year. The High Court also warned that it will stop counting on 2 May, which is when the results are to be declared for elections in four states and one Union Territory, if the EC does not put in place a proper plan to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed.