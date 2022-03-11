Aayinaa Part 3: A Time Capsule of Forgotten Stories
Tune in to the final episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan Season 2.
This is the story of an antique mirror that has lived through historical times.
Crafted by Ustaad Azhar Ali in Shahjahanabad, the mirror finds itself in royal possession when it's gifted by his creator to the last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.
But the glory of living in a Mughal court was short-lived.
In 1857, as Bahadur Shah Zafar's forces clashed with the British Army, the mirror flinches as the horror that is unleashed. The British manage to vanquish the Mughal Empire and the Emperor is arrested and exiled to Rangoon.
The mirror too is lost and forgotten in a cellar. It is only in 1919 that it sees the first rays of light after it is taken out of a cellar and presented to its new owner – General Dyer.
What happens next? Tune in this episode to find out.
About the Podcast
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read, and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
