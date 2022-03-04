Aayinaa Part 2: A Slice of History Preserved in Memory

Ustaad Azhar Ali, a talented craftsman of Shahjahanabad, wants to make a mirror – a masterpiece worthy enough to be presented before the Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar during Shaan-e-Hindustan, an annual festival that is held in the city of Shahjahanabad.

In this episode, the mirror that now lies in the dusty corner of an antique shop in modern Delhi, narrates the story of how it found its new owner and also what happened in the year 1857.

The mirror catches the reflections of the best and the worst of those days and the story that unfolds in between.

Tune in to this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan for more!