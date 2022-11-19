ADVERTISEMENT

The Law of Nature & 'Qanoon' in Urdu Poetry | Urdunama Podcast

On the occasion of National Constitution Day 2022, we are exploring the laws of nature that govern our survival.

On the occasion of National Constitution Day, we thought of exploring the laws of nature that govern our survival. Is anarchism the very human nature, or the essence of the 'insaani-fitrat' lies in the balancing act to survive in a society?

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads nazms from poets like Rais Amrohvi, Hosh Jaunpuri and Farhat Ehsaas. 

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

