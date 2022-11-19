The Law of Nature & 'Qanoon' in Urdu Poetry | Urdunama Podcast

On the occasion of National Constitution Day, we thought of exploring the laws of nature that govern our survival. Is anarchism the very human nature, or the essence of the 'insaani-fitrat' lies in the balancing act to survive in a society?

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads nazms from poets like Rais Amrohvi, Hosh Jaunpuri and Farhat Ehsaas.