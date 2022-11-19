The Law of Nature & 'Qanoon' in Urdu Poetry | Urdunama Podcast
On the occasion of National Constitution Day 2022, we are exploring the laws of nature that govern our survival.
On the occasion of National Constitution Day, we thought of exploring the laws of nature that govern our survival. Is anarchism the very human nature, or the essence of the 'insaani-fitrat' lies in the balancing act to survive in a society?
Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads nazms from poets like Rais Amrohvi, Hosh Jaunpuri and Farhat Ehsaas.
Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.
Topics: Constitution Constitution Day Urdu poetry
