ADVERTISEMENT

If Sky Is the Limit, Then What Else Does 'Aasman' Stand For in Urdu Poetry?

In this episode of Urdunama, we will explore the many meanings and other contexts of the sky which is limitless.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Aasman meaning sky stands for hopes and possibilities, in Urdu poetry. Sometimes it is also used in the context of heartaches and tragedies.

In this episode of Urdunama, we will explore the many meanings and other contexts of the sky which is limitless. 

Rafaqaton ka miri us ko dhyan kitna tha, Zamin le li magar asman chhod gaya
Parveen Shakir
Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like The Legend of Maula Jatt?

Podcast: Do I Like The Legend of Maula Jatt?
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Also Read

Halloween Special Podcast: 'Jashn-e-Aaseb' with Bhoot-Pret & Evil Spirits

Halloween Special Podcast: 'Jashn-e-Aaseb' with Bhoot-Pret & Evil Spirits

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu poetry   urdunama   Urdu Language 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×