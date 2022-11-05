If Sky Is the Limit, Then What Else Does 'Aasman' Stand For in Urdu Poetry?
In this episode of Urdunama, we will explore the many meanings and other contexts of the sky which is limitless.
Aasman meaning sky stands for hopes and possibilities, in Urdu poetry. Sometimes it is also used in the context of heartaches and tragedies.
Rafaqaton ka miri us ko dhyan kitna tha, Zamin le li magar asman chhod gayaParveen Shakir
Topics: Urdu poetry urdunama Urdu Language
