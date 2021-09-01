'Gul aur Gulshan': A Love Story With No Ending

All of us have read passionate stories of tragic lovers like Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranja, and Soni-Mahiwal who stood with each other even in the face of adversities.



This episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan is based on one such story. It is the tale of Gul aur Gulshan from Gulistan – a small hamlet in Kashmir. These two lovers are madly in love with each other while the rivalry between their families is equally bitter.