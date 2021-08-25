'Mere Kuch Sawaal': In Search of Answers and Longing for Lost Love
In the latest episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan, meet someone who is struggling with some unanswered questions.
Life is filled with questions. Many of them are answered, but many others remain unanswered. The unease of not knowing why things happened to us when they happened to us gets deeper with the passage of time.
Mere Kuch Sawaal is a story of someone who is struggling with his unanswered questions. Despite everything else in his life, he feels the void of his lost love.
After 10 years of longing, he receives an unexpected phone call from his beloved.
Will he get the answers he is looking for?
Tune in to Episode 10 of Qisse Kahaniyaan to find out.
