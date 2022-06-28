ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Chintan Pandya Shares the Secret Sauce Behind His Award-Winning Food

In this episode of News and Views, we listen to chef Chintan Pandya the man behind the New York restaurant Dhamaka

Saptarshi Basak
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Our guest on this episode of News and Views is Indian American chef Chintan Pandya of the blockbuster and critically-acclaimed restaurant in New York City, known as Dhamaka, who recently won the James Beard Foundation Award for the Best Chef, New York State.

Along with his business partner, Roni Mazumdar, Pandya is on his way to change how the world looks at Indian cuisine. We managed to grab hold of Pandya to talk to him about his restaurant, the philosophy behind its dishes, and of course, his desi roots!

Tune in!

Also Read

Indian American Chintan Pandya Wins Best Chef Award for New York State

Indian American Chintan Pandya Wins Best Chef Award for New York State

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×