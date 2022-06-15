Indian American Chintan Pandya Wins Best Chef Award for New York State

Meanwhile, an Indian street food restaurant called Chai Pani (tea and water) in North Carolina was named America's most outstanding restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago.

The restaurant is famous for its chaats – potato chaat, corn bhel, green mango chaat, and bhelpuri, among others.

While accepting the award on stage, five-time James Beard-nominated chef Meherwan Irani, who runs the restaurant, said that "restaurants are so much greater than the sum of what's inside the four walls. A restaurant has the power to transform – transform the people that work there, transform the people that come in, transform the communities we're in, transform society. Restaurants can transform the world."

You can read more about the restaurant here.

Additionally, Ashok Bajaj of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group was nominated for the Outstanding Restaurateur award, and Cheetie Kumar was nominated for the Best Chef: Southeast award.