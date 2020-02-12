What Happened With Kunal Kamra Was Unjustified: Ashish Shakya

We quizzed him on whether he has lines that he wouldn’t cross in comedy. He said, “See personally it’s very easy for me to write any kind of joke, but then I would do it only if it felt right to me. Like taking potshots at a minority would be the easiest thing but it just wouldn’t work for me.”

On his writing process, he said, “You need to be severely disciplined in this business. With stand up there is this perception that people just go on to stage and create jokes and it becomes funny. It’s not like that at all.”

Producer: Nandakumar Rammohan

Video Editor: Ashish MacCune