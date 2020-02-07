Comedian Ashish Shakya Reacts to Kunal Kamra- Arnab Row
Following the ban on Kunal Kamra by various airlines over his interaction with Arnab Goswami, comedian Ashish Shakya has reacted to it. Speaking exclusively to The Quint he said, “All the luck to Kamra. I have so much respect for what he does, absolute, absolute respect. He’s such a good comic. It’s not just the fact that he’s brave which is incredible in itself in this day and age, but takes a lot of fortitude to do what he does.”
He added,
Following his confrontation with Goswami, which went viral on social media, IndiGo suspended Kamra for six months. This was followed by Air India, which barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”, as well as SpiceJet and Go Air which decided to suspend him from flying with the airline till further notice on 29 January.
IndiGo, in its tweet, had termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers “to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard”. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked other airlines to follow suit.
After the suspensions, Kamra issued a statement saying it was “not shocking at all” that he was being banned from these airlines for “exercising my right to free speech”.
Kamra also issued a legal notice against IndiGo.
