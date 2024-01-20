ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | In Memory of Munawwar Rana: A Tribute to the Iconic Urdu Poet

Tribute to the Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, a legend whose verses resonated with human emotion. Rest in poetry, maestro!

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

This Urdunama episode is a tribute to a legend, a poetic journey that will leave you mesmerized and wanting more. We lost Munawwar Rana on 14 January 2024. A luminary in the realm of Urdu literature, Rana's profound verses resonated with the depths of human emotion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of readers and listeners alike.

Born in Rae Bareli, India, in 1949, Munawwar Rana's poetic journey was a testament to the power of words to transcend boundaries. His eloquent expression and poignant verses delved into the complexities of life, love, and societal issues, capturing the essence of the human experience.

Explore the rich tapestry of Rana's literary contributions through iconic collections like 'Muhajirnama,' 'Shahdaba,' and 'Bagh.' His words were not mere poetry; they were a mirror to the human experience, offering solace and inspiration to generations.

Rest in poetry, maestro!

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Music   Urdu   Urdu Poet 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: