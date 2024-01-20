Urdunama Podcast | In Memory of Munawwar Rana: A Tribute to the Iconic Urdu Poet

This Urdunama episode is a tribute to a legend, a poetic journey that will leave you mesmerized and wanting more. We lost Munawwar Rana on 14 January 2024. A luminary in the realm of Urdu literature, Rana's profound verses resonated with the depths of human emotion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of readers and listeners alike.

Born in Rae Bareli, India, in 1949, Munawwar Rana's poetic journey was a testament to the power of words to transcend boundaries. His eloquent expression and poignant verses delved into the complexities of life, love, and societal issues, capturing the essence of the human experience.

Explore the rich tapestry of Rana's literary contributions through iconic collections like 'Muhajirnama,' 'Shahdaba,' and 'Bagh.' His words were not mere poetry; they were a mirror to the human experience, offering solace and inspiration to generations.

Rest in poetry, maestro!