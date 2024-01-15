ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Munawwar Rana, Acclaimed Urdu Poet, Dies at 71 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Munawwar Rana had reportedly been suffering from throat cancer for several years.

Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana passed away at a hospital in Lucknow due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, 14 January. He was 71 years old.

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Rana's son Tabrez was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rana had reportedly been suffering from throat cancer for several years.

Born on 26 November, 1952, he was renowned for his contributions to Urdu poetry, particularly ghazals. His most popular poem is considered to be 'Maa', which speaks of a mother's virtues.
During his long and illustrious career, Rana earned several accolades -- including the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his book of poems named 'Shahdaba'. However, he returned the award, citing concerns over growing intolerance in the country,

Rana is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

‘Under House Arrest,’ Says Munawwar Rana’s Daughter; Police Denies

Topics:  Munawwar Rana 

