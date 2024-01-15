Munawwar Rana, Acclaimed Urdu Poet, Dies at 71 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana passed away at a hospital in Lucknow due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, 14 January. He was 71 years old.

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Rana's son Tabrez was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Rana had reportedly been suffering from throat cancer for several years.