Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as VP Running Mate for US Elections

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the upcoming United States presidential elections on 3 November.

Harris, 55, born in California to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, is the first American of Indian descent to be named for the vice presidential post in the United States.

Former vice president Biden, who is set to face-off against President Donald Trump, described Harris as “a fearless fighter” and “one of the country’s finest public servants” in a tweet announcing her as his running mate.

“I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief,” Harris said in a tweet.