Podcast | Jaggi Review: A Raw, Touching and Unnerving Tale

Jaggi, a 2021 Punjabi film which has won several accolades at several international festivals, was screened at the 15th edition of the Habitat Film Festival on Sunday, 7 May.
It tells the story of Jaggi, a boy in his twenties who lives in Punjab. Grappling with impotency as well as the stigma, harassment and ridicule that it comes with, Jaggi's story is raw, touching, and unnerving.
Tune in to listen to the full review!
To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)