Podcast | Jaggi Review: A Raw, Touching and Unnerving Tale

Jaggi is a 2021 Punjabi film, which was screened at the 15th edition of the Habitat Film Festival.

Garima Sadhwani
Jaggi, a 2021 Punjabi film which has won several accolades at several international festivals, was screened at the 15th edition of the Habitat Film Festival on Sunday, 7 May.

It tells the story of Jaggi, a boy in his twenties who lives in Punjab. Grappling with impotency as well as the stigma, harassment and ridicule that it comes with, Jaggi's story is raw, touching, and unnerving. 

Tune in to listen to the full review!

Podcast | Mood Kharaab Review: Biswa Aces Subtle Political Comedy

Podcast | How Does Cryptocurrency Get Its Value? | Think.NXT With Raghav

