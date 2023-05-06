ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Mood Kharaab Review: Biswa Aces Subtle Political Comedy

With his new comedy special titled 'Mood Kharaab', Biswa has cracked the perfect way of performing political satire.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Usually, Biswa Kalyan Rath and political jokes would rarely appear in the same sentence. But with his new comedy special titled Mood Kharaab that's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Biswa has cracked the perfect way to perform political satire.

He talks about parental relationships, schools, masculinity, the meta verse and much more. Tune into this review to find out more!

Topics:  Podcast   Biswa Kalyan Rath   Comedy Show 

