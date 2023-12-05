Join Us On:
Vodcast | 'Dunki' Trailer Review: Does SRK Fit the World of Rajkumar Hirani?

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan is back, and this time he might be a 'Dunki' trying to escape India for London! But can Rajkumar Hirani, the director of blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK, recapture the same wit, heart, and social commentary in this new trailer?

Join me as I dive deep into the Dunki trailer, analyzing Hirani's signature style, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's characters, and the music. Watch till the end!

Camera: Farzan Khan

Theme Music: BMG

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK   Rajkumar Hirani 

