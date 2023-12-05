'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK & His Friends Set on a Challenging Journey to a Foreign Land

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki unveiled the much-awaited 'Drop 4' on Tuesday, 5 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles.

The 'Drop 4' begins with SRK onboard a train and goes on to introduce his group of spirited friends: Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli. All of them share a common dream: to travel to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life.

The video gives us a glimpse of the life-changing and adventurous journey of the five friends to a foreign land.