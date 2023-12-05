'Dunki' Drop 4: SRK & His Friends Set on a Challenging Journey to a Foreign Land

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki unveiled the much-awaited 'Drop 4' on Tuesday, 5 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles.
The 'Drop 4' begins with SRK onboard a train and goes on to introduce his group of spirited friends: Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli. All of them share a common dream: to travel to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life.
The video gives us a glimpse of the life-changing and adventurous journey of the five friends to a foreign land.
Sharing the 'Drop 4' with his fans on social media, SRK wrote, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki’s trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir’s vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family. Intezaar khatam hua, (the wait is over) #DunkiDrop4 - Out Now!
Have a look at the trailer here:
Dunki is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon and will hit the big screens on 21 December worldwide.
