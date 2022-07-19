Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to Rumours of Him and Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the rumours of him and Alia Bhatt expecting twins. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June with a photo of the couple looking at an ultrasound result. In a recent interview, Ranbir had to state ‘two truths and a lie’ and one of his statements was, ‘ I am having twins ’.

Talking about the same, Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”