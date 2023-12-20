2023 Cinema's Unpopular Opinions You Will Roast Me For | Do I Like It Vodcast

Looking back at 2023, I had some vastly different takes when compared to what I saw on the internet. Takes where I was like, 'Did I even watch the same film as everyone else?' So, let’s go ahead and talk about them.
I liked 'Thank You for Coming'
I mean, it’s no 'Joram', but I just thought it was an overall fun watch. The actors did their job, the music was fabulous, and the screenplay held my attention, for the most part. I genuinely connected with the central conflict of a woman who can’t remember who gave her an orgasm last night.
It’s a pretty fun premise that led to some really interesting situations with the Anil Kapoor and Pradhuman Singh's characters.
Also, I liked the fact that this year, a lot of online influencers have been tested in mainstream cinema, and a few of them are actually showing some real acting chops!
I am more worried than excited for Shah Rukh Khan
If there’s one person who absolutely owned this year, it is SRK. Starting with a bang with 'Pathaan', and then 'Jawan', and now closing with 'Dunki'. I don’t think there was a bigger cheerleader than me for SRK this year. But I’m a little concerned about where he goes from here.
If he just stays in this comfort zone of action-packed, big-budget, masala films, I’m afraid he’d go into a Salman-like zone. I’d really like him to take his time, and like an old statesman, choose scripts that challenge him.
'Past Lives' was meh!
When I watched Celine Song’s debut film 'Past Lives', it felt like a cup of hot coffee in the winter. A bittersweet, moody, and genuine exploration of unsatisfied love. It reminded me of one of my favorite romantic films, '96'. But the conversation about the film online made it seem like the film was some huge deal, which to me, it was not.
I liked the touch of Nora being an immigrant, and how her relationship with Hae Sung got her in touch with her culture and language. I loved that nuance. But I didn’t get the buzz. Especially when '96' already exists. It’s literally the same picture. And it has Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. And such good music!
The nepotism debate is done
Yes. I know it exists. But talking about nepotism in a film like 'The Archies', or after every episode of 'Koffee With Karan' is useless, repetitive, and honestly, very boring.
Yes, a lot of star kids get to enjoy the privilege without having much talent.
Yes, sometimes you get talents like Ranbir, Alia Bhat, and Zoya Akhtar as products of nepotism.
Yes, not all 'self-made' actors are any good.
Yes, it's much worse in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.
Yes, it exists in other industries too. I GET IT!!!!
None of this is new! A phenomenon like nepotism is too complex to be solved by a few people changing their viewing habits. It has a lot to do with inheritence, economics, social structures, marriage, caste and so much more.
Ranbir Kapoor has disappointed me lately
I know that his recent films have worked tremendously for him, but I wasn't particularly blown by Ranbir Kapoor's performance in them.
With films like 'Brahmāstra' and 'Shamshera', he has been bitten by this mainstream hero bug, which is good, but I liked my Ranbir when he was a hungry performer with a chip on his shoulder.
It's why films like 'Rockstar', 'Bombay Velvet', 'Jagga Jasoos', and even 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' felt like the guy is actually putting loads of effort in his characters. The new 'leading man' Ranbir is good, but I’ve seen better.
'Almost Pyaar' was the best film soundtrack of 2023
2023 saw some really impactful film soundtracks like 'Animal', 'Rocky aur Rani', 'Ponniyin Selvan', and even 'Pathaan' with only 2 songs. But for me, nothing comes close to Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi’s London underground EDM-based 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. If we don’t count 'Oppenheimer', of course.
When it comes to overall project coherence and consistency, I don’t think many albums match up to 'Almost Pyaar'. There have been so many days when I have heard the whole album in one sitting. And it flows like water. I wouldn’t place the song 'Maintenance' right after 'Mohabbat se Kranti', but other than this one small nitpick, I’m in love with the album.
Karan Johar was the best director of 2023
Okay, before you guys mob me, hear me out. My definition of the best director is slightly different. I used to always think that the director of the best film should automatically be called the best director. But the more I’ve engaged with cinema, I’ve realized that that’s not how it works.
Right now for me, the best director is one who, through their use of cinematic tools, brings out their POV, their politics, and their growth in the best possible way. I should be able to know the person by watching their films. And on that front, only a few names come forward this year. There’s Mani Ratnam with 'Ponniyin Selvan', Vidhu Vinod Chopra with '12th Fail', and Sandeep Reddy Vanga with 'Animal', for all the wrong reasons.
And while 'Rocky aur Rani' wasn’t the best film, I really liked the cinematic growth Karan Johar has shown this year. He came out as a true auteure this year.
'Naatu Naatu' absolutely deserved its Oscar
Right after it won the award, there were a lot of conversations online, and even in conversations around me which went like, 'Naatu Naatu isn’t the best that Indian music has to offer', 'We have had so many better songs, why only Naatu Naatu?'
First of all, let’s understand the category it was nominated for. The Best Original Song award usually goes to songs which eventually become bigger than the film they’re a part of. Like ‘Let It Go’ from 'Frozen', or ‘Jai Ho’ from 'Slumdog Millionaire', or ‘Lose Yourself’ from '8 Mile'. It’s less an award for a song, and more for how that one song kinda represents the film and a moment in that cinematic year.
Also, just as a song, 'Naatu Naatu' is insane. The beat is pumpy, the composition is catchy. The arrangement is top class. And the lyrics actually talk about something. About how these two characters are telling you to just dance. The similes used are so Indian, so rustic.
And that final crescendo! How can you not be floored by that? So yes, I think it actually deserved this award. I think the issue that people have is that so many other great composers like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja have been snubbed in the past.
But firstly, an award should be no standard to judge a composer’s work. And The Oscars have really specific requirements for something to even be nominated. So, it's quite possible that these other great films wouldn’t even qualify for an award.
