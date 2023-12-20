2023 Cinema's Unpopular Opinions You Will Roast Me For | Do I Like It Vodcast

I mean, it’s no 'Joram', but I just thought it was an overall fun watch. The actors did their job, the music was fabulous, and the screenplay held my attention, for the most part. I genuinely connected with the central conflict of a woman who can’t remember who gave her an orgasm last night.

It’s a pretty fun premise that led to some really interesting situations with the Anil Kapoor and Pradhuman Singh's characters.

Also, I liked the fact that this year, a lot of online influencers have been tested in mainstream cinema, and a few of them are actually showing some real acting chops!