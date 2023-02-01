Podcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More
A spoiler alert is in effect. But that's okay, we know you've seen the film!
With the insane amount of people flocking to theatres to watch Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan, we asked, "why should we inhibit the SRKian inside us?'
So we scouted our office for the biggest SRK fans and found these three - Himanshi Dahiya, Varsha Singh and Somya Lakhani.
From his iconic dance moves to his quick wit, SRK has won over the hearts of millions with his charm and charisma.
In this podcast, our guests will share their most hilarious SRK-related anecdotes, recall their Pathaan in-theatre experience, and discuss why they just can't get enough of the King of Bollywood.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering the magic of SRK, this video is guaranteed to make you laugh and leave you with a newfound appreciation for the ultimate Bollywood icon.
