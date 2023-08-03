ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | How Rocky Aur Rani Brings Out the Auteur in Karan Johar

On this episode, we dissect Karan Johar's directorial style, recurring themes and their evolution over the years.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

If you've seen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, you would know why it is so unlike yet the very definition of a Karan Johar film. On this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo dissects Karan Johar's directorial style, recurring themes and their evolution over the years.

Delving into the narrative, characterization, and visual aesthetics, Prateek uncovers the underlying themes and emotions that make this movie stand out. From the characterisation to the intricately woven subplots, he examines how RRKPK keeps up with the times without losing the old-school KJo magic.

Tune in for more!

