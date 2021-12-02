10 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': What's So Dirty About This Picture?

It's been a decade since the release of The Dirty Picture. But what it is about this film that we still talk about it? Well, because this film changed the way we looked at the 'hero' in Bollywood, who, in this film, is a woman.

Based on the life of South Indian siren 'Silk Smitha,' played by Vidya Balan, this film started a conversation around sexuality, lust, and male gaze. These issues have long been the issues of concern. But this film lifted the veil off them unapologetically, and the film, after all these years, continues to make a lot of people uncomfortable. Why?

That's what we try to explore in this special podcast.

For this episode of Where Were You When, The Quint's Fabeha Syed caught up with The Dirty Picture's director, Milan Luthria, and actor Emraan Hashmi, who plays the character of 'Abraham'. She also speaks with film critic and RJ Stutee Ghosh who helps us understand why we feel about the film the way we do.

Tune in.