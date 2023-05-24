ADVERTISEMENT

'With The Homies': Natasha Poonawalla Posts Pics With Tobey Maguire At Cannes

Natasha Poonawalla was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to talk about her 'homies' on Tuesday, 23 May. Natasha posted a few photos of herself from Cannes 2023, and wrote, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon… one of the best performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this epic moment and for my chat with the genius Martin Scorsese.”

She was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Natasha Poonawalla Shares BTS Moments From Met Gala 2022, Calls it Magical

Natasha Poonawalla Shares BTS Moments From Met Gala 2022, Calls it Magical

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×