Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Shines in a Silver Schiaparelli Gown

Natasha Poonawalla's 2023 Met Gala outfit is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla Shines in a Silver Schiaparelli Gown
Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, who is also known as the 'vaccine queen of India', is a veteran at the Met Gala. This year, Natasha wore a silver silk georgette dress, which was fully covered in mirror sequins, from the House of Schiaparelli for the red carpet. The bodice of her stunning dress mimicked a cat's ears, which is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

  • 01/04

    Natasha Poonawalla wore mirrored Schiaparelli gown for Met Gala 2023.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 02/04

    Natasha's gorgeous hair was done by Serge Normant and her manicure was done by Juan Alvear.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 03/04

    Natasha's gown is a subtle nod to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

  • 04/04

    Natasha's dress mimicked a cat's ears with its bodice enhancing towards the edges.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

