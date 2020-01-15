Varun, Shraddha Promote ‘Street Dancer 3D’ on ‘Indian Idol 11’
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of the show Indian Idol 11.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance on the singing reality TV show, Indian Idol 11, to promote their soon-to-release dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The two, known for sharing a great rapport off screen too, had a great time while shooting the episode.

While Varun arrived in shorts and changed into a suit and tie, Shraddha Kapoor wore velvet pants. While Varun danced to ‘Muqabla’ song on stage, Shraddha had an emotional moment when a special video by her maternal aunt, Padmini Kolhapure was played during the episode.

  • 09
    Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor appear on the sets of <i>Indian Idol 11 </i>to promote their film, <i>Street Dancer 3D</i>.
  • 08
    Varun Dhawan dances to Muqabala on stage as Shraddha Kapoor joins in.&nbsp;
  • 07
    Varun and Shraddha were seen having a lot of fun on the sets of the singing reality show.
  • 06
    Varun and Shraddha enjoy the performances of the contestants of <i>Indian Idol 11</i>.
  • 05
    Varun and Shraddha are all
  • 04
    Varun Dhawan arrived on the sets of <i>Indian Idol 11</i> in shorts and a ‘Street Dancer’ t-shirt.&nbsp;
  • 03
    Varun changed into a suit and tie for the shoot.
  • 02
    Varun looked dapper as he headed to the sets of the show.&nbsp;
  • 01
    Varun and Shraddha pose with Indian Idol 11 judges, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, and host Aditya Narayan. &nbsp;
