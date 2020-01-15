Varun, Shraddha Promote ‘Street Dancer 3D’ on ‘Indian Idol 11’

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance on the singing reality TV show, Indian Idol 11, to promote their soon-to-release dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The two, known for sharing a great rapport off screen too, had a great time while shooting the episode.

While Varun arrived in shorts and changed into a suit and tie, Shraddha Kapoor wore velvet pants. While Varun danced to ‘Muqabla’ song on stage, Shraddha had an emotional moment when a special video by her maternal aunt, Padmini Kolhapure was played during the episode.