Pics: Vicky, Kabir Khan, Katrina at the Forgotten Army Red Carpet

Red carpet event of The Forgotten Army.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army stars Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal. The show tells the story of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The makers of the show had organised a red carpet event on 23 January which was attended by Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Seth and more.

Take a look:

  • 10
    Kabir Khan, the director of The Forgotten Army.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Katrina Kaif looks stunning.
    Katrina Kaif looks stunning.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Vicky Kaushal is all smiles.
    Vicky Kaushal is all smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Vicky Kaushal and his family.
    Vicky Kaushal and his family.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Shruti Seth.
    Shruti Seth.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Shweta Tripathi.
    Shweta Tripathi.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sunny Kaushal.
    Sunny Kaushal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Katrina poses with Kabir Khan and Sunny Kaushal.
    Katrina poses with Kabir Khan and Sunny Kaushal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Katrina and Kabir Khan caught in a conversation.
    Katrina and Kabir Khan caught in a conversation.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The team of The Forgotten Army.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The Forgotten Army is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir Khan had posted on Instagram while sharing the first look.

