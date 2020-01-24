Pics: Vicky, Kabir Khan, Katrina at the Forgotten Army Red Carpet
Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army stars Sharvari and Sunny Kaushal. The show tells the story of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The makers of the show had organised a red carpet event on 23 January which was attended by Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Seth and more.
Take a look:
The Forgotten Army is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy,” Kabir Khan had posted on Instagram while sharing the first look.
