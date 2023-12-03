Join Us On:

Pics: Sara, Aditi, Ranveer Attend Bhansali's Niece Sharmin's Wedding Reception

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, actor Sharmin Segal, got married earlier this week.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday (2 December), days after tying the knot. Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and several other celebrities attended the party. Ranveer Singh was also a part of the celebration. While he did not get out of the car, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of him looking dapper in a suit.

