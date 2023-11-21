ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit in Inside Pics From IFFI 2023

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit in Inside Pics From IFFI 2023
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Monday, 20 November. Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sara Ali Khan, among others were in attendance for the grand opening ceremony of the festival.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party

Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant Pose With Orry in Inside Pics From a B'Day Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Salman Khan   Madhuri Dixit   IFFI 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×