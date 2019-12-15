Pics: Saif, Kareena, Rishi & Neetu at Armaan Jain’s Engagement
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s engagement.&nbsp;
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh attend Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s engagement. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

A Kapoor get-together is always a royal affair. This is what happened when Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and even Randhir Kapoor attended the engagement ceremony of Armaan Jain, grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain on Saturday.

Kareena stole the show in a bright red salwar-kurta, while Saif completed the look in a white outfit.

  • 08
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend the engagement ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.&nbsp;
    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend the engagement ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kareena stole the show in an embroidered red salwar-kurta.
    Kareena stole the show in an embroidered red salwar-kurta.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    The couple is all smiles.&nbsp;
    The couple is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Karisma with her mom Babita Kapoor and kids.&nbsp;
    Karisma with her mom Babita Kapoor and kids. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Karisma chose a beautiful white and gold ensemble for the occasion.&nbsp;
    Karisma chose a beautiful white and gold ensemble for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were also part of the event.&nbsp;
    Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were also part of the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Randhir Kapoor clicked as he arrives at the venue.
    Randhir Kapoor clicked as he arrives at the venue.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    We heart Kiara Advani’s saree.&nbsp;
    We heart Kiara Advani’s saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

