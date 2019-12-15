Pics: Saif, Kareena, Rishi & Neetu at Armaan Jain’s Engagement

A Kapoor get-together is always a royal affair. This is what happened when Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and even Randhir Kapoor attended the engagement ceremony of Armaan Jain, grandson of late Raj Kapoor and son of Rima Jain on Saturday.

Kareena stole the show in a bright red salwar-kurta, while Saif completed the look in a white outfit.