In Photos | 'Murder of Democracy': Police Detains Protesting Wrestlers

In Photos: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik were among those detained by the Delhi Police.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

(Trigger warning: violence, detention)

Also Read

'Murder of Democracy': Wrestlers Detained Ahead of March to New Parliament

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and other protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 28 May, while they were headed to the new Parliament building to conduct the 'Mahila Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan over allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to the media, Olympian Bajrang Poonia said: "We were carrying out our march peacefully but look at the way the women are being manhandled."

Earlier, in a video shared on multiple social media platforms, Vinesh Phogat alleged that "democracy was being murdered at Jantar Mantar in broad daylight."

Other opposition leaders, too, reacted to the reports of 'manhandling' and detention of some of these athletes who have won laurels for the country.

Topics:  Wrestlers   Wrestlers Protest 

