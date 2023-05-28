Wrestlers Detained While Marching to Parliament Amid New Building's Inauguration

Olympian wrestlers, protesting to demand action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, were detained by the Delhi police while they were marching to the Parliament in on Sunday, 28 May to hold the planned 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' of female wrestlers outside the Parliament building.
Wrestlers Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat were reportedly detained while leading the planned march for which they were denied permission for by the Delhi police.
The gathering was planned to be held near while PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday.
The wrestlers had earlier said that the gathering of women wrestlers in front of the new Parliament building will be "held at any cost."
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in parts of Delhi with multiple layers of barricades having been put in place. Intensive patrolling was carried out in the national capital and its bordering areas ahead of the planned march.
Speaking to the media, Olympian Bajrang Poonia said: "We were carrying out our march peacefully but look at the way the women are being manhandled."
Earlier, several khaps arriving in Delhi in support of the wrestlers were stopped were stopped at the borders.
