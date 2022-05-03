ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat on Eid After 2 Years

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share selfies with his fans and wished them on Eid.

On the occasion of Eid on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to share selfies clicked with the thousands of fans who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

"How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!", SRK captioned the post.

Fans hooted and screamed as the actor made an appearance on Eid after 2 years.

