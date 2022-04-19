Dunki: Shah Rukh Confirms His Next With Rajkumar Hirani; Shares Release Date
Shah Rukh Khan's announces the release date of Dunki through a hilarious video.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani officially announced their project on Tuesday, titled, Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share the announcement in a hilarious way.
The video shows Shah Rukh and Hirani engaging in a fun chat. Shah Rukh asks him if he has any films like Sanju, PK or Munnabhai MBBS written for him. He also goes on to add if the film has any comedy, romance and emotion. Hirani is quick to respond with a yes. Watch the video to know more.
Shah Rukh also took to Twitter to share the announcement of the film which is slated to release on 22 December 2023. He said, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."
The film is set to go on floors this April. While the details are under wraps, Shah Rukh Khan will be presented in a completely new light. Meanwhile, his other films include, Pathaan. Which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
