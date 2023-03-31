Pics: Rekha Looks Stunning at the Christian Dior Mumbai Show; Humours Paps
Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday also attended the event.
On Thursday, 30 March, a number of celebrities attended the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show that was held at Mumbai's Gateway of India for the first time. From the Ambanis, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan to Natasha Poonawala, the event was filled with the who's who of Mumbai society and the film industry.
Veteran actor Rekha was also one of the special invitees. She looked stunning in a pink Kanjivaram saree.
Take a look at the photos:
