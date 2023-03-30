ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & Others Attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Show
Dior's Fall 2023 show will be held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Luxury brand Dior held its Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on 30 March, 2023. Dior's ready-to-wear accessory launch is in collaboration with a Mumbai-based atelier, Chankaya, and a craftsmanship school for women led by Karishma Swali.
From Anushka Sharma to Maisie Williams, many celebrities from across the globe turned heads at the glamorous event.
Take a look here:
Topics: Dior Dior Fall 2023 Show
