In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & Others Attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Show

Luxury brand Dior held its Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on 30 March, 2023. Dior's ready-to-wear accessory launch is in collaboration with a Mumbai-based atelier, Chankaya, and a craftsmanship school for women led by Karishma Swali.

From Anushka Sharma to Maisie Williams, many celebrities from across the globe turned heads at the glamorous event.

