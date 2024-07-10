Pics: Ranveer, Janhvi Attend Puja at Antilia Ahead of Anant-Radhika's Wedding

The Ambani family hosted a special puja at their Mumbai residence Antilia on 10 July, ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. The couple is all set to tie the knot on 12 July.

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended the puja including Ranveer Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others.