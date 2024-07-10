ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Radhika Merchant's Phool Dupatta Had 1000 Tagar Kalis; Read Details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a lavish handi ceremony on 8 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a lavish handi ceremony on 8 July at Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s home, Antilia in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant looked stunning in her yellow ensemble and was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor in a vibrant embroidered lehenga set designed by couturier Anamika Khanna.

The ensemble featured a contemporary Indian silhouette, highlighted by an intricate floral dupatta adorned with over 90 genda flowers and 1000 Tagar Kalis, meticulously crafted by Floral Art design studio.

Complementing the floral theme were bespoke jewellery pieces made from fresh white Tagar kalis, including earrings, a double necklace, haath phool, and floral Kaleeras.

The couple are all set to have a lavish wedding ceremony on 12 July.

Topics:  Radhika Merchant 

