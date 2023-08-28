Security measures outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, were heightened after a group of protestors gathered outside on Saturday, 26 August. The protest was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps.

Four to five individuals from the Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by Mumbai police on 27 August, according to a report by Free Press Journal. The protestors specifically mentioned Junglee Rummy, expressing concern that these apps were misleading the younger generation and demanded an end to these advertisements.