Security measures outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, were heightened after a group of protestors gathered outside on 26 August. The demonstration was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps. The protestors alleged that these apps misguide and corrupt the youth, urging celebrities not to endorse content leading to societal misguidance.

Approximately four to five individuals from the Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by Mumbai police on August 27, according to a report by Free Press Journal. The protestors specifically mentioned Junglee Rummy, expressing concern that these apps were misleading the younger generation.

They demanded an end to these advertisements and revealed plans to protest against Junglee Rummy and Zupee, among others.