Security measures outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, were heightened after a group of protestors gathered outside on 26 August. The demonstration was reportedly triggered by the actor's endorsement of online gaming apps. The protestors alleged that these apps misguide and corrupt the youth, urging celebrities not to endorse content leading to societal misguidance.
Approximately four to five individuals from the Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by Mumbai police on August 27, according to a report by Free Press Journal. The protestors specifically mentioned Junglee Rummy, expressing concern that these apps were misleading the younger generation.
They demanded an end to these advertisements and revealed plans to protest against Junglee Rummy and Zupee, among others.
Krishchandra Adal, President of the Untouch India Foundation, criticized Bollywood celebrities for endorsing online games that contradict the arrests made by authorities for similar activities. He emphasized that while celebrities know the implications, they continue for financial gain.
The government also issued warnings against advertisements by online real-money gaming firms, citing the potential financial and socioeconomic risks, including links to money laundering networks.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee, is set to release on 7 September.
