Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

On Thursday (20 October), Bollywood personalities stepped out in their finest traditional attires to attend renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Ranging from Industry newbies like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter - Suhana Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor's sister - Khushi Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi to veterans like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Raveena Tandon, several big names were in attendance. You can check out their pictures here.