ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Pics: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Attend the Screening For 'Kill' at TIFF 2023

'Kill', starring Lakshya, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Attend the Screening For 'Kill' at TIFF 2023
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Guneet Monga recently attended the screening of their thriller film Kill, starring Lakshya, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Karan, Lakshya, Guneet, and Nikhil were also joined at the screening by the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, and actor Raghav Juyal. The entire group posed for pictures at the event.

Also Read

'Feeling Blessed': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani's Busan Film Festival Selection

'Feeling Blessed': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani's Busan Film Festival Selection

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Karan Johar   Guneet Monga 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×