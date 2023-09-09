Filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Guneet Monga recently attended the screening of their thriller film Kill, starring Lakshya, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Karan, Lakshya, Guneet, and Nikhil were also joined at the screening by the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, and actor Raghav Juyal. The entire group posed for pictures at the event.