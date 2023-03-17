Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel's Best Moments From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is tying the knot with her fiance, Nikhil Patel. The actor took to social media to share some stunning pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Dalljiet's daughter Aariyaana and Nikhil's son Jaydon were also part of the celebration.

Sharing the photos with her fans, Dalljiet captioned her post, "My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right!"

Here are some pictures that she shared: