Bill Gates, Zuckerberg to Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Report

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will reportedly marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on 12 July. Pre-wedding festivities are set to take place from 1 March to 3 March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple are expected to host global guests.
A video on Instagram by Reliance Foundation featured women from Gujarat crafting Bandhani scarves for the wedding, with Nita Ambani, the foundation's founder and chairperson, making an appearance.
Reliance Foundation captioned the post, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union."
As per a report by the Economic Times, the guests include, "Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.
Other guests include, as per the list, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch.
The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai last January.
