Bill Gates, Zuckerberg to Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Report

A video on Instagram by Reliance Foundation featured women from Gujarat crafting Bandhani scarves for the wedding, with Nita Ambani, the foundation's founder and chairperson, making an appearance.

Reliance Foundation captioned the post, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union."