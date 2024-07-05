Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Ananya Panday Attend Radhika-Anant's Sangeet Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand sangeet ceremony was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, on 5 July. The theme for the extravagant evening was Indian Regal Glam.
Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others joined the celebration. According to reports, international singer Justin Bieber also arrived in Mumbai on 5 July to perform at the sangeet ceremony.
