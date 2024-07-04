ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Justin Bieber Arrives For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Singer Justin Bieber is all set to perform for the Ambanis.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read
Singer Justin Bieber is all set to perform for the Ambanis at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai. The mega pop star was reportedly spotted by the paparazzi arriving in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video:

As per reports, the Canadian singer will perform at the couple's Sangeet ceremony alongside Badshah and other singers.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the traditional mameru ceremony at their Mumbai home Antilia, on 3 July. For the unversed, it's a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen in attendance at the event including Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar.

Justin is known for his chartbusters like 'Baby', 'Sorry' and other songs.

Topics:  Justin Bieber 

Published: 
