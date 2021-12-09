Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR at RRR trailer launch.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR at 'RRR' Trailer Launch
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit theatres on 7 January next year.
The trailer of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR dropped on Thursday. Ajay Devgn, Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt attended the launch event. The film also stars Ram Charan in a lead role.
RRR tells a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and the trailer indicates that the film will be a grand cinematic experience. It will hit theatres on 7 January next year.
