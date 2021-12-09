RRR Trailer: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Go From Enemies to Allies

Jr NTR is introduced as the protector of the Gond tribe after a young girl from the tribe is captured by the British. NTR’s plot in the film is seemingly closely attached to rescuing the girl. The trailer also features glimpses of the locals revolting against the police. Subsequently, Ram Charan is introduced as a police officer.

Both characters are close friends who place their friendship over all else. However, their bond is tested when they must face each other in the people’s revolt against the British. However, after an injury, Komaram joins Alluri in his fight. The clip also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in intense scenes.

The RRR trailer is made up of high octave action sequences and several shocking and nail-biting moments. RRR’s screenplay is written by the director SS Rajamouli from the original story by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran.

The film is scheduled to release on 7 January 2022.