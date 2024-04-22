ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Inside Pics From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Baby Shower

Varun and Natasha announced the news of their pregnancy earlier in February.

Varun Dhawan and Natsha Dalal hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, 21 April. The couple announced the news of their pregnancy earlier in February, this year. In a few pictures from the party that surfaced online, Varun and Natsha could be seen twinning in floral and white attires.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was also in attendance at the party.

