Varun Dhawan Reacts After Officials Kick Dog Who Entered Field During IPL Match

Several social media users reacted to the incident, calling out the 'cruel actions' of the staff. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless, there has to be a better way."

One of the users commented, "OMG ,they could have simply shooed him away with hands , In one of the football matches a dog entered the ground . The players stopped the match and escorted the scared dog outside with care , it was in a foreign country , but alas it is my country where there is no compassion and look at the police woman in uniform trying to kick , then what action they will take on others when they themselves are involved in it."