Varun Dhawan Reacts After Officials Kick Dog Who Entered Field During IPL Match

A viral video of a dog entering the field during an Indian Premiere League match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians has sparked a debate on animal cruelty. The dog entered the field when Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was preparing to bowl, causing a brief pause in the match.
In a video which surfaced online, the ground staffer can be seen chasing and kicking the dog out of the field.
Sharing the same clip on Instagram, the official handle of StreetdogsofBombay wrote, "During a recent IPL match, a distressing incident unfolded that has shocked many. A helpless dog was seen being kicked and chased relentlessly, highlighting the unfortunate reality of animal abuse that often goes unchecked. What makes this situation even more disheartening is the reaction of some spectators, who not only witnessed this cruelty but also found it amusing, as evidenced by their laughter and sharing of such videos with emoji."
Several social media users reacted to the incident, calling out the 'cruel actions' of the staff. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless, there has to be a better way."
One of the users commented, "OMG ,they could have simply shooed him away with hands , In one of the football matches a dog entered the ground . The players stopped the match and escorted the scared dog outside with care , it was in a foreign country , but alas it is my country where there is no compassion and look at the police woman in uniform trying to kick , then what action they will take on others when they themselves are involved in it."
